Bigg Boss 16: Was Archana Gautam's elimination planned by mastermind Shiv Thakare? Netizens slam him

Bigg Boss 16: The reality show has successfully completed five weeks and is still topping the charts. Hosted by Salman Khan, this season is quite different from previous ones; since the commencement of the show, five captains have been changed. The show has devoted fans who watch it religiously and express their thoughts on the controversies that occur on the show.The house has become a controversy riot. Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's brutal spat is the latest in a string of controversies. The fight turned so heated that Archana got physical and, as a result, got eliminated from the house. After her eviction, netizens started the trend, 'Bring back Archana'.

How did Archana Gautam get eliminated?

There has been frequent conflict between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. In the recent episode, Shiv understood Archana's trigger points and told the housemates they must provoke her by talking about her party and her didi while letting her act out without losing their composure. After talking to the housemates after telling Archana's weak points, Shiv walked in to the kitchen where Archana calmly asked him not to speak anything about her party or didi. Shiv continued to argue with her, driving her into an irrational rage. Additionally, he made a comment about her Didi, which enraged Archana to the point where she grabbed him by the throat. After the actress-politician got violent with Shiv, the majority of housemates stood against Archana and asked her how she could get violent with him.

Later, Bigg Boss called Shiv Thakare in the confession room, and in the fifteen years of Bigg Boss history, for the very first time, he left the decision of elimination with a contestant (Shiv). In no time, Shiv Thakare announced his verdict and sought Archana's eviction. The actress-politician cried and begged him to change his mind. But he refused, and she was eventually forced to leave the house at midnight.

Netizens reaction:

As soon as the episode aired, Archana's wave hit Twitter, and netizens started slamming Shiv for provoking her and strategically planning Archana's eviction. Twitterati jammed the microblogging site, hailing Archana. One user wrote, "A normal man will not endorse #ArchanaGautam's course of action. However, a rational man will not justify the provocation carried out by #shivthakers." Another user tweeted, "The only entertainer present in this season is evicted." A third user wrote, "Well played #ArchanaGautam ! She is very deserving & strong . She is very powerful woman. We support & love you! we all always with you."

The Internet believes that, while Archana was unethical, Shiv's provocation was equally faulty, and that Archana deserves another chance on the show. The latest Bigg Boss promo also suggests that host Salman Khan will address the issue and chastise Shiv for provoking Archana.

