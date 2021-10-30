Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan lashes out at 'rani' Shamita Shetty

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lashes out at Shamita Shetty for her 'rani (queen)' behaviour in the house. Today's episode shows a major disagreement between the two stars. Upset with the fact that 'Shamita wants everyone to agree to whatever she says and go according to her,' Salman Khan schools the actress. He calls her the 'Rani' of the house. To which Shamita replies, "To main kya karun if I’m born like this. Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really this is annoying." Meanwhile, the star host addressed the misunderstandings and issues between the contestants through a new task. The housemates will get a card with a list of complaints by their co-contestants. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi.'