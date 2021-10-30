Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan lashes out at 'rani' Shamita Shetty

Salman Khan tries to address the misunderstandings and issues between the contestants through a new task. The housemates get a card with a list of complaints by their fellow contestants. Eight contestants filed complaints against Pratik Sehajpal.

For the unversed, in a recent episode, Bigg Boss dismissed the captaincy task for which the whole house blamed Pratik Sehajpal for the same. Housemates failed in choosing a new captain for themselves as they could not come with a unanimous decision, the task got cancelled.