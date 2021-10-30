Saturday, October 30, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan lashes out at 'rani' Shamita Shetty

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode schools Shamita Shetty. He calls her the 'Rani' of the house. To which Shamita replies, "To main kya karun if I’m born like this. Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really this is annoying."

New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2021 21:32 IST
In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lashes out at Shamita Shetty for her 'rani (queen)' behaviour in the house. Today's episode shows a major disagreement between the two stars. Upset with the fact that 'Shamita wants everyone to agree to whatever she says and go according to her,' Salman Khan schools the actress. He calls her the 'Rani' of the house. To which Shamita replies, "To main kya karun if I’m born like this. Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really this is annoying." Meanwhile, the star host addressed the misunderstandings and issues between the contestants through a new task. The housemates will get a card with a list of complaints by their co-contestants. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi.'

 

  • Oct 30, 2021 9:31 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan calls Shamita Shetty 'Rani (Queen)'

    Salman Khan accuses Shamita Shetty saying 'she wants all other contestants to behave the way she wants them to and wants everything in the Bigg Boss house to run as per her wish.' He calls Shamita and Tejasswi Prakash 'the two queens of the house.' "Yeh humare ghar mein do Raniyan (queens) hain, joh fermaan deti rehti hai, aur baaki lagbagh saare ladhke in dono ki ji hazuri karte rehte hain."

     

  • Oct 30, 2021 9:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Kundrra says he has complaints from Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal. Karan says Pratik's behaviour is bad in the house and Nishant is constantly supporting and encouraging him in his wrongdoings. He further says Nishant is siding and supporting Pratik in everything. Karan adds Pratik always spoils the task and behave rudely in the house. 

     

  • Oct 30, 2021 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nishant VS Karan Kundrra

    Nishant reads out his complaint. Karan Kundrra and Nishant's friendship is deteriorating day-by-day. The Latter makes it clear that he does not like how Karan Kundrra had made a division between Bigg Boss 15 and OTT. Nishant adds that he is also not liking how he is being hauled up every time Pratik Sehajpal does something that does not appeal to the others. Ending the complaint, Nishant says he does not trust Karan Kundrra much.  

  • Oct 30, 2021 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants read out the complaints

    Jay Bhanusali VS Vishal Kotian:  Jay-Veeru's dosti comes to an end. 

  • Oct 30, 2021 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants VS Pratik Sehajpal

    Salman Khan tries to address the misunderstandings and issues between the contestants through a new task. The housemates get a card with a list of complaints by their fellow contestants. Eight contestants filed complaints against Pratik Sehajpal. 

    For the unversed, in a recent episode, Bigg Boss dismissed the captaincy task for which the whole house blamed Pratik Sehajpal for the same. Housemates failed in choosing a new captain for themselves as they could not come with a unanimous decision, the task got cancelled. 

     

