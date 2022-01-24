Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz's shirtless pics set internet ablaze, fans ask, 'Rashami wali chain kahan hai?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ Umar Riaz's shirtless pics set internet ablaze

Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Umar Riaz might not have made it to the winning trophy but he has been successful in winning people's hearts. Umar enjoys a massive fanbase on social media who leave no stone unturned to make their icon trend on Twitter. On Monday, Umar posted a shirtless picture on Monday (January 24), flaunting a muscular bare chest. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing some silver chains and a ring.

He simply used a flexed biceps emoji as the caption with the Instagram picture that was flooded with compliments.

Take a look:

Daljiet Kaur and his brother Asim Riaz dropped fire emoticons in the comments section. Rajiv Adatia said, "Bhai sab, followed with fire signs." His fans and followers also bombarded the commenters section with their comments. One of the users said, "Umar bhai ek number." Another wrote, Today both riyaz brothers has posted there shirtless pictures . Have you planned to kill us with your hotest body!!" One of them also asked him about Rashami's chain. He said, "Arey rashmi wali chain kahan hai."

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz clarifies old tweet on Sidharth Shukla pushing Asim Riaz

Umar Riaz was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15 after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. His fans Fans were disappointed after his eviction and declared Umar as the public winner. They also slammed the makers and called his eviction unfair. Several celebrities including Gauhar Khan, Karanvir Bohra, VJ Andy, Himanshi Khurrana, and Asim Riaz had tweeted in support of Umar.

Also read: Umar Riaz slams Geeta Kapur for 'surgeon' remark: Only Salman Khan can bash me

Meanwhile, professionally, Umar is a surgeon but he has also featured in a few music videos.