Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz clarifies old tweet on Sidharth Shukla pushing Asim Riaz

Earlier this month, Umar Riaz was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after he got into a physical brawl with Pratik Sahejpal. During a task, Umar (brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz) pushed Pratik with force which led to his elimination from the reality show. While many supported his eviction, some were of the opinion that it was unfair to the BB contestant. Soon after his eviction, fans dug out an old tweet shared by Umar in 2019. In the social media post, he had bashed Sidharth Shukla, when he pushed his brother Asim during a task in Bigg Boss 13.

Now, speaking to a media outlet, Umar clarified his old tweet that recently went viral. “I agree that I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself," he said while speaking to Bombay Times.

In their season, Asim and Sidharth were known for their aggressive game and on multiple occasions, the two came face to face with each other before they were separated by their housemates. Referring to the same, Umar had tweeted, “Lets get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid has pushed asim. We want justice for asim! (sic)".

In addition to the clarification, Umar also admitted that it's difficult to maintain your composure inside the Bigg Boss house. "It is difficult to control your emotions in this house," he said.

Meanwhile, Umar who is a surgeon by profession received immense love and support from fans after his eviction. Hashtags of Umar's name trended heavily on Twitter during his stint in the show and even after he is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, fans continued to shower love on him.

As per a recent report, Umar left behind the likes of Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill when it came to the most talked about celebrity from the show on Twitter. After his eviction, 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' hashtag was trending on the microblogging site and this trend clocked more than 17 million tweet making it the biggest trend in Bigg Boss history.

Umar also shared this information on his Instagram story and said, "History has been created. Higesht trend of 17 million plus in BB history. Love and respect (sic)." He accompanied his thankful message for the fans with a folded hand emoji.

The reality show has been extend for two weeks and is expected to continue till January-end.