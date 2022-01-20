Umar Riaz slams Geeta Kapur for 'surgeon' remark: Only Salman Khan can bash me

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Umar Riaz slams Geeta Kapur for 'surgeon' remark

Bigg Boss 15's evicted contestant Umar Riaz, who is a doctor by profession, recently opened up about the entire tiff with choreographer Geeta Kapur. On BB15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Geeta made some remarks about Umar’s profession which clearly didn’t go well with him. She said that she wouldn't want 'Umar to operate on her, seeing his ‘inherently’ violent nature.' Speaking about his eviction, Umar said that he has always been polite to all the guests who visited the show and doubted if Geeta has ever watched the show at all.

When asked if Geeta Kapur ever tried to speak to Umar Riaz, he told Pinkvilla, "Nothing happened like that. I don’t expect anything from her because we don’t know each other. Any guest who have come in the house, they might have said ‘your game is not good Umar, you need to buck up, this and that’ I mean it’s okay. I would say that only Salman (Khan) sir as a host, can bash me left and right, that’s his job. He will always do for my better. I can listen to abuses also from him because I have grown up seeing him but anyone else talking about me is not justifiable."

He added "What Geeta ma'am did was that without knowing about me… I don't know if she even watches Bigg Boss as well and how she was briefed…but she directly went on my profession and how that was inherent in my nature. She just saw how I did the task and targeted my profession as a doctor, that she would never see me as a doctor or a surgeon. So that was really below the belt, that really hurt."

For the unversed, Geeta, who appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan as a guest said that Umar Riaz is aggressive and she would never want to be treated by him. "I am scared because you lose your patience," she had said.

Meanwhile, Umar gained a massive fan following since the very day he entered the reality show. After his exit, fans had expressed their disappointment on his eviction and extended support to him.