Bigg Boss 15 pair Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer break up, former says 'Sometimes life doesn't really have..'

Bigg Boss 15 pair Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were one of the most popular and adored couples of the show. They are the first couple in Bigg Boss history to fall in love within three days of entering the Bigg Boss house. The couple garnered a significant fan base after the show, and they were called 'Mieshaan' by their fans. They used to frequently post pictures with each other on social media. While fans waited for them to take their relationship to the next level, the couple announced their separation.

On Friday, Ieshaan Sehgaal took to his Instagram story and broke several hearts as he announced his split with Miesha Iyer. In a long caption, he expressed that he had plans to have a long-term relationship, but sometimes life doesn't really have the same plans. The actor further requested fans to shower them with the same love 'individually'.

His caption read, "Hello Ieshaanians, I would like to take out time and tell everyone about an important announcement about my relationship. As it has been all in front of you and that you guys have been expecting a lot from me and the other person as well. It's better to clear that we are not together anymore. I obviously had plans to have a long term one but sometimes life doesn't really have the same plans as you do. I would wish you guys to continue and shower the same amount of love to me individually as well. And that you keep supporting and loving me. Hope to always make you'll proud. Lots of love – Ieshaan."

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, Miesha refuted all the marriage plans and said, "Not now as we are concentrating on our careers now. We are just enjoying and currently, are not thinking about it." Miesha also quipped "just friends" on her relationship with Ieshaan. She further clarified, "No, no. I am not saying we are just friends. It’s just we are very happy in the space that we are right now. We are living in the moment."

Ieshaan further went on to say, "We are supporting each other and it is better for both of us to focus on our careers. Marriage will happen when it will be the right time, by God’s grace."

