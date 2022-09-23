Kajol posts heart-melting note on mother Tanuja's birthday says, 'Thank you for making me a responsible adult'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAJOL Kajol and Tanuja clicked on Mother's Day

Kajol has a special message for her mother Tanuja as she turns 79 today. The Dilwale actress has always made sure to express her gratitude toward her mother. Today on her birthday Kajol has penned down a heart-melting message and she shared a video on her Instagram handle. She thanked her for teaching her everything in life. In the video, we can see different clips from Tanuja's films. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Kajol's post read, “She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says “ if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “… and I thank u every day for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid. I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom. #tanuja”.

Though today we know Tanuja as the mother of Kajol but, she herself has given some amazing performances on the big screen in her time. The veteran actress also completes 70 years in Bollywood. She is better known for her roles in 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi', 'Jewel Thief', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', and 'Anubhav' among many others. Tanuja's first movie was Chhabili in 1960. Very few people know that the actress entered films as a child artist. She appeared in her sister Nutan's film Hamari Beti (1950).

The legendary actor had to debut at the age of 16 due to the financial condition of her family. At that time, she was studying at St. George's School. Tanuja's mother Shobhana Samarth was also an actress and her father was producer Kumarsen Samarth.

