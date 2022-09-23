Varun Dhawan shares glimpses from Bhediya sets, says 'When u work with people....'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan suited up for 67th Filmfare awards

The Bollywood heartthrob, Varan Dhawan shared pictures from the sets of 'Bhediya'. He looks extremely passionate and decked up in a formal attire, a grey shirt teamed up with a maroon tie with a well-grown beard contrasting the look. Presently, Dhawan is shooting for a special song with his leading lady Kriti Sanon. In the pictures, Varun is seen with director Amar Kaushik and the well-known choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

He captioned it, "When u work with people u respect and work hard bahut maaja atta Hain aur seekhne ko milta hain. Bhediya season begins". For the unversed, Bhediya marks the second onscreen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The popular actors have earlier shared the screen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, in which they shared the screen with Bollywood’s most-loved onscreen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Meanwhile, Amar Kaushik also offered us a glimpse into some behind-the-scenes. Varun is seen indulging into chai and Parle-G during a night shoot as he said that 'bhediya bhi chai aur Parle-G khaata hai'. He then howled like a wolf, getting into the 'Bhediya' mode. Earlier, Varun had posted a video of him sharing that he's grown a beard which means he's getting into the 'Bhediya' mode and shooting a special song for the film. Meanwhile, his co-star Kriti Sanon seems to love the beard and she was seen ruffling his beard in a story shared by them. The actor reacted to that by saying, 'this is how you even play with your dog'.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMARKAUSHIKVarun Dhawan from the sets of Bhediya

Talking about 'Bhediya' last year, Amar had said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible”. This movie will be the third installment of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy after 'Stree' and 'Roohi'. While the movie will hit the theatres on 25th November this year, an official announcement about the teaser release is still awaited from the team.

