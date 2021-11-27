Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan blasts Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash on Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see the host and actor scolding Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Salman blasts the contestants saying that "in your season I have to bring contestants from the previous season." He also asks Karan is he just lost in love? Tejasswi tries to put her point and defend everyone, but gets a straight forward reply from Salman.

Furthermore, all the VIPs have to choose the contestant they want to show the mirror to by pouring mud all over them. Devoleena points out Tejasswi for not having any game apart from her closeness with Karan. On the other hand, both Rashami and Rakhi choose Karan for losing his focus in the game after getting involved with Tejasswi. Rakhi reveals how she thought he would emerge as the winner before Tejasswi as she completely diverted his attention. Stay tuned to this space of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan LIVE Updates!