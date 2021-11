A big fight takes place among Neha, Pratik and Nishant. During a discussion, Neha tells that it gets difficult for one person to do the kitchen duties. Pratik keeps interrupting and Neha tells them to let the other person put across his point. Pratik tells Neha to get out of the house, to which Neha retorts. Nishant loses his cool and breaks a stool by shouting at them. He says, “You guys have a problem, go and talk outside.” Neha and Nishant get into a heated argument. Neha completely loses her cool by telling both of them not to speak to her like that. She ends up pushing Pratik and then also keeps throwing things in the bathroom area.