Bigg Boss 15 Oct 8 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal breaks washroom's lock while Vidhi Pandya takes shower

As Bigg Boss 15 moves ahead, the contestants have started playing their little games and using tactics to tackle rivalries. Pratik Sehajpal, who is in complete dangal mode, lands himself in trouble after breaking washroom's lock as Vidhi Pandya takes shower. He breaks the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was still inside. She complaints about the same to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and other contestants. This lead to a heated argument between Jay and Pratik. On the other hand, we see chemistry developing between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, as they get closer by the minute. Their budding romance doesn't escape the attention of the contestants.