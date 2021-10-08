Friday, October 08, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Oct 8 LIVE: Pratik Sehajpal breaks washroom's lock while Vidhi Pandya takes shower
Pratik Sehajpal breaks bathroom lock while Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath. Justifying himself, Pratik says it was for the game and his intentions were not wrong.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2021 22:32 IST
As Bigg Boss 15 moves ahead, the contestants have started playing their little games and using tactics to tackle rivalries. Pratik Sehajpal, who is in complete dangal mode, lands himself in trouble after breaking washroom's lock as Vidhi Pandya takes shower. He breaks the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was still inside. She complaints about the same to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and other contestants. This lead to a heated argument between Jay and Pratik. On the other hand, we see chemistry developing between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, as they get closer by the minute. Their budding romance doesn't escape the attention of the contestants. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE

  • Oct 08, 2021 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pratik justifies his act

    Defending himself, Pratik Sehajpal says he doesn't care if there's someone inside the washroom or not, he did this for the 'game.' Also, Pratik adds that he will hit someone and walk out of the show if his intentions are proven to be wrong. 

     

  • Oct 08, 2021 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pratik Sehajpal breaks washroom's lock

    After cracking the glass door, Pratik Sehajpal breaks the bathroom lock of the garden area while Vidhi Pandya was inside, taking a bath. She comes out and complains about the same to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Ieshaan and others. Later, Vidhi confronts Pratik. 

  • Oct 08, 2021 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer chemistry

    Love is in the air! Romance is brewing between Bigg Boss 15 contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Shegaal. They started bonding from the second day and their budding romance doesn't escape the attention of the contestants. Miesha and Ieshaan have been spending quite a lot of time with each other. 

     

  • Oct 08, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty

    Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty try to sort out things between them and Pratik teams up with Nishant against the actress, adding fuel to the fire. 

     

Bigg Boss 15

