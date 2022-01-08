Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's tweets hint at Umar Riaz's eviction ahead of finale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz evicted ahead of finale?

Bigg Boss 15 has reached another week closer to its grand finale and the fans can’t keep calm to watch their favourite lift and take the trophy home. But it seems like the controversial reality show will be witnessing one of the season's most dramatic evictions. According to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's tweets, Umar, who is touted as one of the strongest contestant, has been evicted from the Salman Khan hosted show. Their post made fans immensely confused, puzzled and panicky about the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' eviction.

Taking to Twitter Asim Riaz wrote, "Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro." On the other hand, slamming the show, Himanshi wrote, "They do what they wana do .... votes krwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ..... well played umar @realumarriaz.”

In another post, the Punjabi singer wrote, "No wonder har season me same hota hai .... isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange ...... we are with you umar @realumarriaz."

For the unversed, Umar Riaz was nominated for getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. In a task, Sehajpal splashed water on Umar with a great force to which Umar reacted by lashing out at the latter. Bigg Boss termed this action as physical violence and set Umar on a trial up until Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, where a judgement of him staying or leaving the show will be passed.

While everybody waits for Weekend Ka Vaar, fans and celebs alike are sharing their opinion on Umar Riaz' eviction. Former BB contestant Rajiv Adatia extended his support to Umar, saying, "Umar does deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss house. 100% love you bro."