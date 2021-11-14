Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh to enter as wild card? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 15 always comes up with one or other surprises. Recently we saw a few evictions like Raqesh Bapat and Afsana Khan from the show. Now going around by the reports on social media, few ex-contestants were being approached for wild card entry. And if the social media has to be believed singer and performer Akasa Singh is also being approached to enter as a wild card entry.

Though nothing has been confirmed officially. We all know Akasa was eliminated because of getting less votes. Her eviction was done around two weeks back during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

During an interview she said that despite having good terms with the other housemates, her eviction happened and it was really surprising for her. She also mentioned her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal.

According to Akasa, Pratik Sehajpal is very clean hearted, even as she denies all the stories going around that he is behind her, or that she sees her brother in Pratik. "My parents are so protective of me and the way you know things were presented in the show, they conveyed the wrong impression. Actually, inside the house, many people used to tell me to be careful of Pratik and having not seen him on OTT, my parents assumed many things based on what they heard. But when I came back home, mom said to me that she was glad Pratik was there, for he was the only one who cared for you in the house."

Continuing about Pratik, Akasa said: "I never considered him to be my brother. In fact, he is my BFF. He was the closest to me inside the house. My mom was mistaken, but later she realised the truth.

"Pratik is really playing the game very well. And though I don't like many of his ways, for which I used to fight with him. That is why he always comes out as a villain in every task, though his intentions are never wrong. He is a very strong-headed and stubborn person and tries to find loopholes, but he is completely a different personality and never plays dirty games."

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat was out of the house due to health reasons, Afsana was asked to move out because she tried to harm herself and for misbehaving with other contestants.

Now if Akasa is entering again inside the house, it is going to be an interesting twist. But till that time, we have to wait for the confirmation officially.