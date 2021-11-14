Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Siddhant Chaturvedi gets teary-eyed after meeting host Salman Khan. Here's why

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi got teary-eyed during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'. He appeared on the show as a special guest along with his Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-stars, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh. The Gully Boy actor got extremely emotional after meeting host and superstar Salman Khan.

Rani noticed how visibly nervous Siddhant felt at that moment. She asked why he looked so scared, he could barely form a sentence and said: “Bahaut bada fan hun… aankh mein paani aa raha hai (I’m tearing up).”

Siddhant has been an ardent fan of Salman Khan all his life and it has become an overwhelming experience for him to meet Salman on the show. The promo shows Siddhant with teary eyes and revealing that he is a big fan of Salman and also tells him how honoured he is while standing beside him on the stage.

Salman is touched by Siddhant's love for him and gives him a hug as goes on and appreciates Siddhant's performance in his previous movie.

Take a look:

The promo also shows Rani and Salman getting into an interesting conversation with each other and playing certain games. They can be seen having some fun moments and dancing with each other on their popular track, 'Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi', from the movie 'Hello Brother'.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Gully Boy, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh and also starred Alia Bhatt. Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, he also has films such as Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter; Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav; and a film with Shakun Batra co-starring Ananya and Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

