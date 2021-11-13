Saif Ali Khan recalls calling father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and asking him if he's okay

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIF ALI KHAN Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan revealed how his late father, the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, inspired him to read books, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Saif will be seen as a celebrity guest on the show. While interacting with the host Kapil Sharma, Saif shared with him that his father had played an important role in inculcating a number of good habits in him and one of them is reading books.

During the show, Saif recalled the day his father told him about the relevance of books in life. He said: "One day my father was alone at home and everyone was out shooting, my mother, me, and everyone. As no one was there at home I called him up and asked him if he is okay, are you feeling lonely? So, he said I am not lonely; I have my books with me. So, I liked that sentiment a lot and you know even I feel the same way. I like books a lot."

Rani Mukerji and Saif have reunited after almost 12 years for the film where they will essay the roles of the original 'Bunty Aur Babli' and chase down the new pair of 'Bunty Aur Babli'. Recently Saif spoke about the experience of working with Rani after a decade. Talking about the on-set experience, the actor states, "It was exactly what I expected it to be and the shoot was a breeze. I think we were badly behaved on the set - cracking up at each other's jokes and comments constantly, laughing when people told us to be silent, and just being brats on the set while getting ready for a shot. I think we were kids on this set and trust me we were a handful."

He further states, "I think that's what happens when two people who share a great rapport, come together after years. There is always so much to reminisce, so much to catch up on and most importantly, there is the hunger to deliver great work again on screen.

While Saturday's episode will see Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh promoting their movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the Sunday special has Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh on the show.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.