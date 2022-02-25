Bigg Boss 15's Abhijit Bichukale offers Rs 150 to Karan Kundrra to do his 'peda ad'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KKUNDRRA Abhijit and Karan were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 15

Big Boss 15 participant Abhjit Bichukale grabbed attention on the show for all the wrong reasons. He was slammed by the co-contestants and host Salman Khan for being 'disrespectful' towards women and using abusive language on national TV. With the show coming to a conclusion, Abhijit did not shy away from mocking co-contestant and second runner-up Karan Kundrra in a tweet shared recently.

Abhijit wrote, "Pratik Shamita Tejaswi Umar saare acche kalakaar toh busy hain sun @KKundrra tu mere pede ka ad karega kya? 150 rupya dunga (sic)."

While many netizens laughed off Abhijit's tweet on Karan other fans of the latter trolled him heavily for putting him down. One of the comments to this post by Abhijit read, "Itne paise woh seconds me kama leta hai. Aapke pede don't deserve his time (sic)." Criticising Abhijit, another Twitter user said, "Ek aur attention seeker..."Apne aap ko over estimate karna acchi baat h par Kundrra under estimate karna galat baat h"..pehle aapka dekhlo Karan ko jo karna h wo karega..apko uski chinta lene ki koi zaroorat nahi h .waise 150 rs dekar khud ki pda khao (sic)."

Abhijit had time and again mentioned on Bigg Boss 15 that he runs a peda business. Meanwhile, Karan has been shooting for music videos after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Akasa Singh shared a look from their upcoming song on Instagram recently.

It is reported that Karan and Tejasswi Prakash are going to appear in another music video together. Pis of the heading for the shoot together were circulated on social media by the fan clubs.