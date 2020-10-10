Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan to expose Eijaz's 'past ka kaand,' open mall for Nikki Tamboli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS/MANNUSHEIKH Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan to expose Eijaz's 'past ka kaand,' opens mall for Nikki Tamboli

Tonight will be the very first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The actor in the episode will make sure that the notorious contestants receive what they deserve. Not only this, but he will even make certain revelations and will also praise the ones who did well in the first week. The show this year has a complete new concept with the entry of seniors including Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan ad Hina Khan who will decide who will move ahead and will pass the TBC phase. It will be an exciting watch to as who amongst Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal will bid goodbye to the reality show.

Catch each and every detail about the show here LIVE.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES:

