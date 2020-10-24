Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Jaan-Nikki's friendship put to test, wild card contestants to enter

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan accused Jaan of being friendly to everyone but also scheming against certain people behind their backs.Salman Khan is seen asking, "Yeh kisne kaha ki main pagal thodi hoon ki Nikki ko captain banne dunga?" Rubina Dilaik took Jaan Kumar Sanu's name. Salman slammed Jaan who was seen talking about friendship the most during these three weeks of Bigg Boss 14.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 24 Episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage