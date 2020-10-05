Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla feel show will test their relationship

Real-life actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are housemates on Bigg Boss 14. The idea of a husband and wife participating together in the controversial show is not commonplace, and they say the experience should put their relationship to test. "Abhinav and I have always kept our relationship private. We don't like to share much stuff about us. So, it would be challenging for us to showcase our bond in the public domain. Hope we come out stronger," Rubina told IANS.

Agreed Abhinav: "The show will prove how strong we are as couple. It will be a test of our relationship. It's a challenge to deal with other 11 to 12 people inside the house."

On the one thing she will miss while inside the house, Rubina said: "I love homemade ghee. My meal is incomplete without it. Unfortunately, I could not carry it along with me. I will miss eating rotis with ghee applied on them!"

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's love story is the stuff fairy tales are made of. Although the two worked together in TV show Chhoti Bahu, they did not fall in love on the sets of the show. Rubina was dating Chhoti Bahu's male lead Avinash Sachdev before and broke up with him due to his involvement with another TV actress.

Rubina met Abhinav at a common friend's Ganpati, and the latter fell head over heels in love with the gorgeous actress. Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018.

