Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rahul Vaidya lashes out at Jasmin Bhasin for her 'parvarish' comment

Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSS Tabadla Task: Jasmin Bhasin Vs Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia Vs Rubina Dilaik.

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 14 is becoming more interesting as drama and fights in the house have increased after the entry of the three Wild card contestants. As per the latest promo, tonight's episode is going to be full of rage and clashes. Tempers will fly high as contestants will battle it out in 'Tabadla' task. In a shocking move yesterday, captain Eijaz Khan sent his so-called best friend Kavita Kaushik to the red zone, as he brought back Nikki Tamboli to the green.

Later, Kavita blasts out on Eijaz for calling her his best friend. Eijaz questions Kavita while she gets agitated and walks off. Eijaz gets upset and cries his heart out in front of Nikki.

In Tonight's episode, the other contestants, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Rubina Dilaik will be seen battling for the deserving positions. They will leave no stones unturned to prove why they are better than their opponent.

The promo shows that its going to be Jasmin Bhasin Vs Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia Vs Rubina Dilaik.

As rivals Jasmin and Rahul come face to face, the singer will express his disappointment over the actress questing his 'parvarish' (upbringing). He can be heard saying "Kaha gaya tu toh aadmi hi ganda hai, teri toh Parvarish gandi hai."

Jasmin, clearing her stance, says "Joh mere sath jaisi harkat karega, mai usko vaisa dungi."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Pavitra and Rubina will confront each other, wherein Pavitra will taunt Rubina for trying to prove that people in the house have a violent and aggressive personality.

Rubina, give a befitting reply can be heard saying "We are responsible for our own character."



In ’Tabadla’ task, the red zone contestants and green zone contestants have to sit with their backs to each other in a rotating chair and convince other housemates on why they deserve to switch to the green zone.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage