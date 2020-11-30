Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia bids goodbye to Salman Khan's show a week before its finale

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PAVITRAPUNIA._FP Pavitra Punia eliminated

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia got eliminated in the second last week of the show. Her elimination was announced after a task where all the contestants had to kick the pictures of the housemates by sticking them on the football who they wanted to nominate. The first one to go was Aly Goni who kicked Pavitra's pic as he wanted to support Jasmin, in return Pavitra also nominated him. Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan stuck Nikki Tamboli's pic and kicked it saying that he finds her irritating. However, interestingly when Abhinav nominated Rahul, he did the same but while he was kicking Abhinav's pic he tripped. This cracked Abhinav up and he said, Karma is a b@#*$.

Eventually, Pavitra's name was announced for emlimination which got her emotional. The actress then have a tight hug to Eijaz who lso kissed her goodbye before leaving the house.

Apart from this, Salman Khan's show welcomed a special panel. A lot of celebrities joined the panel and were seen grilling the contestants. Singer Neha Kakkar graced tonight's episode with her brother Tony to promote their latest song 'Shona Shona' featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, talking about this week, the audience saw some heated arguments between former friends, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin. They had quickly developed a strong friendship during the show. However, just as quickly as their friendship developed, it broke during a task.

Currently season 14, contestants in the Bigg Boss house are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Gony.