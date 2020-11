Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS Bigg Boss 14 Nov 19 LIVE UPDATES: Kavita, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin, Aly Goni fight for captaincy

Kavita, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin, Aly Goni have to sit inside huge boxes while the others will try to remove the participant who they don't like in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode. Jasmin, Aly, Kavita sit inside the box. Eijaz cannot sit as he is injured and hence Pavitra Punia sits for him. Rahul Vaidya is the sanchalak of the task. He tries to spray something in Pavitra's box and she asks how can sanchalak play the task. Eijaz stops Rahul and says that he cannot be an unfair sanchalak.