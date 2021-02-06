Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi criticises Devoleena for her fight with Arshi Khan, Rashami supports friend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMYA/COLORTV/RASHAMI Kamya Punjabi criticises Devoleena for her fight with Arshi Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi and an ardent fan of the show took to her social media to respond to the ugly spat that happened between BB14 housemates. On Friday contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan were at loggerheads.

The TV reality catered to high voltage drama as Devoleena loses her calm and bashed Arshi and Rubina Dilaik. Many TV actors came in support of Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, while some named it a 'non-sense drama'.

Kamya on the other hand, criticised Devoleena saying that her behaviour wasn't justifying. She also said that Arshi is very harsh with her words. While the TV actress close friend and former contestant Rashami Desai extended her support to the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star.

Kamya tweeted, "Yes #ArshiKhan kaan se khoon nikaal deti hai but what #Devoleena did was just not required #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV."

Supporting her friend, Rashami wrote, "#arshi : baddua deti hun... tere karibi mar jaaye. it’s really heart broken and few contestant R judging this moment why after 3 hours? It takes time sometime to react. It wasn’t a murder it was a word war which takes time and it plays in ur mind #humanfeeling @Devoleena_23."

Meanwhile, the tiff between Devoleena and Arshi has been going on for a long time now. But the argument went on the next level as Devoleena screamed, and threw things at Arshi in Friday's episode. She also caused damage to Bigg Boss house property.



Related note, Arshi told Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena, during a fight, that they would lose someone close to them after Arshi lost her soft toy, 'Sheru'. After some time, Devoleena started yelling and crying, saying that Arshi had cursed her family or close ones.

Devoleena also revealed that her pet dog, Angel, is unwell.