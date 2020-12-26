Bigg Boss 14: Jacqueline-Raveena make Salman Khan dance, contestants perform on actor's hit songs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Jacqueline-Raveena make Salman Khan dance

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will celebrate his 55th birthday on December 27 i.e. on Sunday but the celebrations have already begun. The superstar celebrated the occasion on the sets of his reality show Bigg Boss 14. Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez joined Salman on the stage of the show and made him dance to their beats. The channel released a promo on Saturday which showed Salman dancing and doing 'thumlkas.'

Salman Khan jokingly says that he can do 173 thumkas in a minute while Raveena preducts that he will be able to do only 30. Later Salman says, "iss duniya mein teen cheezo ko kabhi underestimate mat karna- I, Me and my thunkas." Watch the video-

Like every year, Bigg Boss contestants also prepared a special performances for superstar Salman Khan on his birthday. While Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta danced on Kabootar Jaa, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya dance on 'Mainu Pyaar Na Mile.'

Other than Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon, host Salman Khan will be joined by BB13's Shehnaz Gill and dancer-choregrapher Dharmesh Yelande in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the celebrations. Some crazy dance moves and grooves by the king of style Dharmesh will elevate the oomph factor in the celebration. On the other hand, Shehnaaz will join Salman to recreate her iconic "Twada KuttaTommy" viral meme.

While Salman Khan will be ringing into his 55th birthday, his niece Ayat will be celebrating her first birthday this year. Last year, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma gave the most precious gift in the name of Ayat to the superstar.