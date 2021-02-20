Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Winner to get lesser prize money this season?

Image Source : COLORS TV Winner to get lesser prize money this season?

As Bigg Boss 14 is in its final stage, we are eagerly waiting to know the name of season 14's winner. It's almost time to close curtains on the controversial reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Now with Top 5 finalists -- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli-- fans are excited to see who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home. And the netizens are curious to know about the prize money of this season.

Bigg Boss 14 Prize Money:

Every year, the prize money of Bigg Boss is fixed at Rs 50 lakh. However, this time 'scene palat gaya.' There is no confirmation about the prize money yet as earlier, in the episode, Rakhi Sawant shredded Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to save herself from the nomination. In the task, housemates had to sacrifice a part of their prize money to save themselves from nomination. Now, if we calculate and deduct that shredded amont, the prize money of this season is likely to be Rs 36 lakh. However, we are not yet confirmed.

Just before the announcement of the winner's name, Bigg Boss will give a chance to the finalists to opt for the money box and leave the show. This year, Bigg Boss has already given a chance to leave with the money to Nikki Tamboli. She was offered Rs 6 lakh but she denied and chose to go to the finale.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21. To watch the finale, viewers need to switch to Colors TV at 9 pm, that is the Weekend Ka Vaar episode timing.