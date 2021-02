Image Source : COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Feb 20 LIVE UPDATES:

As today is the last day in the house for Bigg Boss 14 contestants, just like previous seasons, this time too BB has decided to take the housemates down the memory lane by showing them glimpses of their journey in the show. In today's episode of Bigg Boss we will see the contestants Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli getting emotional as they get to see their emotional journey in the house. The contestants break down in tears after seeing their journey.

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 20 LIVE UPDATES: