Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Vikas Gupta says his Twitter account is being attacked

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOSTBOYJOURNEY Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, who was ousted from Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 for displaying aggression towards challenger Arshi Khan, on Friday claimed that his Twitter account is attacked. Sharing a screenshot of the mail he received from Twitter and another of his tweets which was reported, he said that his account will be suspended if there is one more complaint against it.

“After Instagram account being attacked for more than a year now This Twitter account is attacked. Got a notice from @Twitter if there is 1 more complaint @lostboy54 will be suspended. The strange part is that the tweet reported was tweeted in 2019. I don’t even understand why?” he tweeted.

After Instagram account being attacked for more than a year now This Twitter account is attacked. Got a notice from @Twitter if there is 1 more complaint @lostboy54 will be suspended. The strange part is that the tweet reported was tweeted in 2019. I don’t even understand why ? pic.twitter.com/FcNroUXzl4 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 17, 2020

Earlier, in October, Vikas shared screenshots and suggested that his Twitter account was temporarily restricted because tweeted in favour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Dear @Twitter My followers have been told that my account is temporarily restricted - to login I had to prove that my account is not Fake. It has 359 k and more followers. Would you help in understanding why? Does Asking for truth for #SushantSinghRajput makes me a BoT? #VG,” he had written.

Dear @Twitter My followers have been told that my account is temporarily restricted - to login I had to prove that my account is not Fake . It has 359 k and more followers. Would you help in understanding why? Does Asking for truth for #SushantSingRajput makes me a BoT? #VG pic.twitter.com/BVmDfwMYo1 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 8, 2020

Recently, Vikas was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 for losing his calm and pushing Arshi into a swimming pool, after she taunted him about his family. The two, who earlier participated in Bigg Boss 11 together, were at loggerheads with each other since they entered the show as challengers.

Meanwhile, after being evicted from the show, Vikas shared a video message, in which he said that he cried when he looked at himself. He added that he is taking some time alone to think over the events that happen inside the Bigg Boss house.

“Hello everyone, So, Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan, I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya,” he said.