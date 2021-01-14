Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar gives it back to troll who asked her not to 'become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kid'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPARMAR Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar gives it back to troll who asked her 'not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kid'

Ever since Rahul Vaidya's confession of being in love with actress Disha Parmar in Bigg Boss 14, the actress has been in the limelight. Yet again, she grabbed the eyeballs of people who seem to be unimpressed by the singer's performance in Salman Khan's reality show. This is the reason, they started pouring in advice for the lady but went too extreme in their approach. A fan on social media commented, "Rahul papu ko aap suit nahi karti, u r vary classy, good looking u should focus on your career.. Rahul k bacche ki maa mat bano." This caught Disha's attention and soon she gave an apt reply to the same.

Retorting to the comment, Disha wrote, "@tausif0506 who do you think you are to comment on what i do or don't do?" And now, it seems that the actress is in mood to take a short break from the social media. She tweeted, "A little distance from Twitter in between is good for Mental Sanity! People can get Toxic! #JustSaying."

Have a look at her activity here:

A little distance from Twitter in between is good for Mental Sanity!

People can get Toxic! #JustSaying — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) January 13, 2021

This isn't the first time, she reacted to trolls as soon after Rahul's proposal, she had written, "All you not so Well-wishers... keep your suggestions to yourself... I can make my own decisions! #PeaceOut."

For those unversed, Rahul confessed his love for Disha and proposed to her in November last year. Not only this, but he even went down on his knees and took out a ring to ask her hand for marriage. In family week, when Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya entered, she spoke about the wedding preparations going on in full swing.

Not only this, but she even gave deets about the same in an interview with The Times Of India and said, "Disha doesn’t want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don’t want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding."