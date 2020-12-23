Bigg Boss 14 Dec23 LIVE UPDATES: Vikas, Arshi at loggerheads again, latter breaks down at 'pool incident' talk

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Dec 23 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan will be at war again during the captaincy task.

The duo will try to snatch the sack bag in the task. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik will also lock horns as Aly supports Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav in the captaincy task and that irks him. Meanwhile, Arshi backs Vikas in becoming the captain as she says “For me, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. This is the truth.”

Bigg Boss 14 December 23 LIVE UPDATES: