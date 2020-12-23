Wednesday, December 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Dec23 LIVE UPDATES: Vikas, Arshi at loggerheads again, latter breaks down at 'pool incident' talk
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Dec23 LIVE UPDATES: Vikas, Arshi at loggerheads again, latter breaks down at 'pool incident' talk

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan will be at war again during the captaincy task. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik will lock horns as Aly supports Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav in the captaincy task.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2020 22:46 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 23 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan will be at war again during the captaincy task. 

The duo will try to snatch the sack bag in the task. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik will also lock horns as Aly supports Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav in the captaincy task and that irks him. Meanwhile, Arshi backs Vikas in becoming the captain as she says “For me, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. This is the truth.”

 

Bigg Boss 14 December 23 LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Dec 23 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 23, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jasmin says she doesn’t like Rubina now.

  • Dec 23, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 23, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki said she will kick Rahul Vaidya's bag out. 

  • Dec 23, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni locked horns as Aly supports Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav in the captaincy task 

  • Dec 23, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 23, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav said that Rahul will not become the captain.

  • Dec 23, 2020 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The next contestant to go on the balloon ride is Rakhi Sawant.

  • Dec 23, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jasmin says she won’t betray Rahul Vaidya in the task

Top News

Latest News