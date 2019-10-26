Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, October 26 LIVE: Salman angry at Paras and Shefali
 Salman Khan slams Paras Chhabra, Shefali Bagga and Siddhartha Dey for disrespecting Shehnaaz Gill.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2019 21:01 IST
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 13

It's time for Diwali special episode in Bigg Boss house. However, this Diwali isn't going to be sweet for contestants of Bigg Boss 13 as they face the wrath of host Salman Khan. The superstar rebukes Siddhartha Dey, Shefali Bagga and Paras Chhabra for disrespecting Shehnaaz Gill. On the other hand, Asim Riaz tries to explain Shefali the reason behind his aggression during the task but in vain. She doesn't seem to be convinced. Meanwhile, contestants also play an interesting 'thappad' game.

Stay tuned for live updates

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 October 26 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE

  • Oct 26, 2019 9:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Salman Khan rebukes Paras

    Salman Khan slams Paras for passing remarks on him, especially that 'chik-chik' comment. He even addressed the fight between him and Asim.

  • Oct 26, 2019 9:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Salman also makes Shehnaaz understand that she shouldn't abuse. The superstar also said that the audience knows that she felt guilty later for doing so.

  • Oct 26, 2019 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Grilling Session Begins

    Salman Khan begins grilling contestants one by one. Salman Khan tells Siddharth Shukla that Bigg Boss jail is fake and he wishes that the TV actor never sees the face of real jail. Salman Khan also gives gyan to Siddharth to control his temper.

  • Oct 26, 2019 9:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    'Incredible Hafta'

    Salman takes a jibe at contestants for showing aggression on the show. ''They set television industry on fire,'' said Salman. He went on to call the last week the most ''incredible hafta'' of all seasons.

