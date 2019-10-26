Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, October 26 LIVE: Salman angry at Paras and Shefali

Image Source : Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 13

It's time for Diwali special episode in Bigg Boss house. However, this Diwali isn't going to be sweet for contestants of Bigg Boss 13 as they face the wrath of host Salman Khan. The superstar rebukes Siddhartha Dey, Shefali Bagga and Paras Chhabra for disrespecting Shehnaaz Gill. On the other hand, Asim Riaz tries to explain Shefali the reason behind his aggression during the task but in vain. She doesn't seem to be convinced. Meanwhile, contestants also play an interesting 'thappad' game.

Stay tuned for live updates