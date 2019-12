Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar Live Updates: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma visit the house, Shehnaz gets eliminated

On today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar, Guthi will come to meet the housemates and entertain them with loads of laughter. Bigg Boss season 11 contestants will also be seen visiting the house with a new task for the contestants. Task will require the housemates to name who they find a threat, friend and zero in the house. Madhurima has already been eliminated this week. Today, one more person will exit the house. Will it be Shehnaz Gill?