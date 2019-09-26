Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai being paid Rs 1.2 crore for entering show?

TV actress Rashami Desai has already been making huge headlines even before her Bigg Boss 13 entry. The Uttaran actress will reportedly be participating in the reality show with her boyfriend Arhaan Khan. While Rashami Desai refuted rumours of her marrying Arhaan inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, a new buzz surrouding the actresshas come to the limelight. Fresh reports suggest that Rashami Desai is being paid a huge amount to be a part of the controversial show.

The actress is being paid a huge sum of Rs 1.2 crore for Bigg Boss 13, according to Pinkvilla. "Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house", a source was quoted as saying to the daily.

In a press interaction at the Golden Glory Awards, Rashami Desai talked about rumours surrounding her and Arhaan Khan and said that all such rumours are simply fake and untrue and if she gets married in the future, she will definitely let her fans and everybody know about the same.

" I am today's girl and, I have all the rights to roam around with whomever I want. All such fake news hurt me a lot. I am a matured woman and, I request all to ask me before spreading any rumours about me. This is just saddening", says Rashami Desai.

Arhaan Khan also reacted on the rumours and said, " Rashami and I are just good friends and, such rumours are fake. I dom't know whether I am joining Bigg Boss 13 or not, but I am already scared thinking about it".

