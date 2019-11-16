Bigg Boss 13 Nov 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Vishal and Hindustani Bhau lock horns

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vishal and Hindustani Bhau lock horns

Host Salman Khan is back with his bag of tricky questions and lots of entertainment on Weekend Ka Vaar for the housemates as well as for the viewers. From the housemates getting slapped on their answers to giving each other titles, the episode is loaded with fun as it is a Children’s Day special episode. However, no episode of Bigg Boss 13 is complete without contestants locking horns over small issues. This time it is Vishal Aditya Singh and Hindustani Bhai aka Vikas who indulge in a serious war of words over a task. On the other hand, Devoleena and Mahira Sharma keep flirting with Sidharth Shukla.