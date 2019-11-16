Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Nov 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Vishal and Hindustani Bhau lock horns
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Nov 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Vishal and Hindustani Bhau lock horns

Host Salman Khan is back with his bag of tricky questions and lots of entertainment on Weekend Ka Vaar for the housemates as well as for the viewers. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2019 21:01 IST
Vishal and Hindustani Bhau lock horns
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

 Vishal and Hindustani Bhau lock horns

Host Salman Khan is back with his bag of tricky questions and lots of entertainment on Weekend Ka Vaar for the housemates as well as for the viewers. From the housemates getting slapped on their answers to giving each other titles, the episode is loaded with fun as it is a Children’s Day special episode. However, no episode of Bigg Boss 13 is complete without contestants locking horns over small issues. This time it is Vishal Aditya Singh and Hindustani Bhai aka Vikas who indulge in a serious war of words over a task. On the other hand, Devoleena and Mahira Sharma keep flirting with Sidharth Shukla. 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 November 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 16, 2019 9:01 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Host Salman Khan gets ready for Bigg Boss 13

    For the Children's Day episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan gets ready with teh help of the kids. Then he makes a synamic entry on the song Hud Hud Dabangg.

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan enjoys Turkish ice-cream