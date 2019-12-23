Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta feels Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill are madly in love. Watch promo

Bigg Boss 13 is gaining popularity for a lot of reasons. Be it drama or fight, argument or love angles, the reality show is known for all. This season, however, did not have any love birds in particular until Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra confessed about their feelings for each other. Well now, it seems that yet other love birds are making their way and they are none other then everyone's' favorites SidNaaz viz Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. We have seen their cute banter many times and yet again they entertained the fans which made 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta think that the two are madly in love with each other.

The new promo shared by makers shows the two of them having fun inside the house. Shehnaaz keeps her foot on top of Sidharth's feet and says that she is one of those who will keep him on her head and treat him like a prince later which she gets angry and runs to the room. Sidharth too runs after her to apologize and then the two are seen sharing some cute moments together. He is also seen kissing her on her forehead. Meanwhile, Vikas and Shefali Jariwala who are seated in the living room talk about them and say that they look cute together.

The mastermind says that the two are madly in love with each other to which Shefali replies that not that kind of love to which he agrees. Meanwhile, the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw a violent behaviour of Sidharth and Rashami Desai.

