Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHIRASHARMA/SHEHNAAZGILL Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma plans to seek help from cyber crime cell against Shehnaaz Gill's fans

The fans of Bigg Boss 13 are aware of the sweet-sour relationship between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. They both started as friends but due to the interference of Paras Chhabra, their relationship suffered an on and off timing. There were reports which stated that Mahira has been trying to buy all of Gill's fan pages on Twitter. However, the Naagin actress has denied the same and decided to seek the help of cybercrime cell against the fans of Shehnaaz Gill. She even said that the fake news is being circulated just to malign her image.

Talking to TOI, Mahira said, "It started a couple of days ago and I learnt about it through social media. A lot of people, including some small-time YouTubers have reported that I tried to buy Shehnaz’s fan pages. They have been tagging me on such news and reports. I thought of avoiding it initially, but now, things have come to a head. To begin with, they have no proof to substantiate their claims. Why will I buy anyone’s fan pages? This fake news is being circulated to malign me. They are trolling me and it’s being done on purpose. I don’t know who is behind all of this."

Further, she said that if she had to spend her money she would've done that to invest in her own social media handles as she does not want negative publicity for herself. Mahira continued, "It’s so bizarre to claim that I called random people to approach Shehnaz’s fans to get me her fan pages. Isn’t it crazy? It’s not as if someone else’s fans will start liking my work over their favourite celebrity. I am happy with my fans and am proud of them. They don’t abuse or troll anyone. Main aise fans toh chahungi nahi ki woh kisi aur ko troll karein, because Shehnaz ke fans bahut abuse karte hain."

