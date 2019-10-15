Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 LIVE Updates October 15 episode Day 16: Contestants battle it out for Ticket to Finale

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma got eliminated for nomination along with the boys Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik and Sidharth Dey. A hint of a new love triangle between Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras was one of the key highlights of yesterday's episode. Now, after the nomination task, one out of the six girls will get a chance to win the ticket to finale. Amid the intense task, Asim and Rashami are seen locking horns while Sidharth Shukla fights with the Queen Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 October 15 episode Day 16

11: 15 pm: Mahira and Devolena lock horns with Shehnaaz.

11: 00 pm: The Toy factory task begins. The housemates are divided into two groups- Shukla’s and Chhabra’s. Aarti, Shefali, Shehnaz and Asim are in Shukla’s team while Devoleena, Rashami, Mahira and Siddharth Dey represent Chhabra’s. Sporadically, raw materials are sent through a container in the garden area and only two members from each group can enter the container and grab the maximum raw material

10:55 pm: Bigg Boss announces the Toy Factory task which comes with an advantage for the girls. One girl from the winning team will not only be the queen of the house but will also get a chance to win a ticket to the mid-season finale.

10: 50 pm: Rashami Desai gets emotional and tells Devoleena that she is really hurt with Asim's rude behaviour.

10: 45 pm: Paras comes in between Asim and Rashami's fight and tells Paras that he is being ungrateful towards Rashami as she has been feeding him food for two weeks now. Asim also fights with Mahira and Sidharth Dey.

10: 40 pm: Rashami and Asim Riaz lock horns over roti. Asim accuses the actress of making less rotis for the housemates and tells her that she serves the food with negative energy.

10: 35 pm: The housemates wake up to Mukabula Mukabula song and Sidharth Dey is seen entertaining everyone with his dance moves. Devoleena is still upset with Sidharth's behaviour and conveys the same to Arti Singh.

10: 30 pm: Sidharth Shukla tells Devoleena that he is upset with her as she didn't support him in the power card task and instead supported Rashami. Devoleena is left shocked and hurt. She goes on to confront the same with Sidharth Shukla. The fight between the duo intensifies and Devoleena rushes to her queen washroom and Sidharth follows her asking her to clear the matter between them.