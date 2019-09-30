Bigg Boss 13 launch episode review: Paras and Asim lock horns, Rashami hesitant in sharing bed with Sidharth

Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 launch episode review Paras Asim lock horns Rashami hesitant sharing bed Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13 kick-started on September 29 with Salman Khan's supercool performances, fights between the contestants and uneasiness in sharing beds with fellow BB 13 contestants. The first fight of the new season was witnessed between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz over Mahira Khan even before entering the house. It so happened that host Salman Khan asked Mahira to choose a bathroom cleaning partner and she goes on to select Asim and also says that he is like a brother to her. Mahira doesn't pick Paras in any of the hypothetical questions asked by Salman, which upsets the Splitsvilla winner.

As soon as Mahira enters the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras asks Asim to not start of brother-sister angle to which Asim loses his cool and ignored his suggestion. They exchanged few harsh words and, they also continue to fight inside the house later on.

Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill also locked horns on the first episode of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz, who called herself Punjab's Katrina Kaif has already targetted Shefali as her BB enemy also defeating her in two matches. When Shahnaz stepped into the house, she targeted Shefali Bagga and said that she insulted her as soon as she came, and she also gave the same to her.

In Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan hands out a particular band to the contestants which will help them in choosing their Bed Friend Forever. With everyone inside the house, the contestants are too excited to match their bands to know who they will be sharing the bed with. Rashmi Desai, however, feels uncomfortable sharing her bed with Siddharth Shukla.

