Bigg Boss 13 Premiere: Salman Khan’s leaked video dancing on Yaar Naa Miley will make you excited

It's that time of the year again! Bigg Boss 13 is finally here and the fans can't wait to get to know the exciting scoops from inside the house. The show was launched by the host of the season Salman Khan at the Mumbai metro station declaring that the show will go on AIR from September 29. The shooting for the grand premiere episode finally took place in the Mumbai Film City on September 26 where the performances were shot. Today, the reports on Pinkvilla suggest that the contestants will shoot with Dabangg 3 actor before entering the house.

Meanwhile, a video from the set of the show has already been leaked on the social media platform. In the same, you can spot Salman performing on the hit song Yaar Naa Miley from his film Kick. Have a look at the same here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Let’s revisit the ugliest fights which made us believe, 'yahan kuch bhi chalega'

The makers have made a lot of changes in the show, the participation of only celebrities being the biggest one. As per various pictures circulating on Instagram, we can spot Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai inside the house. Check it out:

Apart from them, a lot of names have been doing rounds who are the probable contestants of the season. The list includes names of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ridhi Dogra, Paras Chhabra, Anveshi Jain, Mahira Sharma, Koena Mitra, Mugdha Godse, Aarti Singh have been confirmed for the show. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given. Actress Ameesha Patel will also be a part of the show but not as a contetant. Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, take a tour inside the Bigg Boss 13 house:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video