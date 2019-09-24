Bigg Boss 13: Let’s revisit the ugliest fights that happened inside the house

Before Bigg Boss 13, let’s revisit controversial fights of previous seasons that kept TRPs rolling

The 13th season of the most controversial reality show is set to premiere on September 29, and with that, fights, abusing, name-calling and silly drama are all going to take over our TV screens.

What's even more interesting about this particular is all contestant would be celebrities -- a much needed break from the last season.

Before latching on our hopes for entertainment onto Bigg Boss 13, let's take a trip down memory lane -- the ugliest controversies that have ailed the show since its very beginning.

Bigg Boss Season 1

*MEOW-MEOW* Catfight between controversy queen Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah

*MEOW-MEOW* Catfight between controversy queen Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah

The first season saw the fight between Rakhi and Kashmira when she returned to the show and revealed the former’s reality of plotting against everyone, resulting which the house stood against her. Oh My Jejus!!

Season Boss Season 2

Featuring Raja Chaudhary and Sambhavna Seth’s Love, Intimacy Aur Dokha

Featuring Raja Chaudhary and Sambhavna Seth’s Love, Intimacy Aur Dokha

Everyone knows about Raja Chaudhary and his anger, courtesy his ugly relationship with Shweta Tiwari. He entered the second season and soon started his abusive fight with another drama queen Sambhavna. But a shocker came when the two indulged in a kiss and a sensual dance sequel. He after coming out the show said, “Kissing her was like kissing an ashtray.”

Rekindling romance between Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rastogi

Rekindling romance between Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rastogi

From the ooh la laa! pool sequence to massages, Payal and Rahul’s romantic scenes was definitely a great trick to make the show a hit.

KRK’s violent behaviour with Rohit Verma after which he got thrown out of the house

KRK’s violent behaviour with Rohit Verma after which he got nikaalofy from the house

KRK was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house after he got into a physical fight with Rohit Verma. He even threw a bottle at him which mistakenly hit Shamita Shetty and then goodbye…

Bigg Boss Season 4

Twice of Rakhi + KRK + Rahul Mahajan equals to DOLLY BINDRA

Twice of Rakhi+ KRK + Rahul Mahajan equals to DOLLY BINDRA

Dolly Bindra was A NEXT-LEVEL contestant and till date has been the loudest of all. She was known for giving that WTF attitude to everyone and her fights with Shweta Tiwari, Veena Malik, Ashmit Patel, Manoj Tiwari and almost the whole house made life hell for everyone.

Badhaai Ho wishes to Sara Khan and Ali Merchant after their shaadi

Badhaai Ho wishes to Sara Khan and Ali Merchant after their shaadi

A lot of hugging, kissing and massaging between Ashmit and Veena

A lot of hugging, kissing and massaging between Ashmit and Veena

Bigg Boss Season 5

SPARE ME *with a palm*- Pooja Missra

SPARE ME *with a palm*- Pooja Mishra

From throwing tantrums to endless attitude, Pooja was referred to as the Dolly of the season. She was kicked out after her controversial fight with Siddharth Bharadwaj.

Bigg Boss Season 6

Here comes the scary male version of Rakhi -- Iman Siddiqui

Here comes the scary male version of Rakhi- Iman Siddiqui

What Iman Siddiqui did nobody else could even imagine because he took panga from Bhaijaan Salman Khan. Removing his clothes, scaring contestants, creepy behaviour, nasty comments is all what he did.

Bigg Boss Season 7

Armaan Kohli -- the villain, Kushal Tandon’s unacceptable behaviour with VJ Andy

Armaan Kohli- the villain, Kushal Tandon’s unacceptable behaviour with VJ Andy

Armaan Kohli- the villain, Kushal Tandon’s unacceptable behaviour with VJ Andy

The nok-jhok and the cuchy-choo moments between Armaan and Tanisha Kohli are still talked about. Next comes Andy’s obscene comments on Gauahar Khan’s lingerie which miffed Kushal and forced him to give a JOR KA…. Push.

Bigg Boss Season 8

Kya Diandra Gautam Gulati ke bachhe ki maa banne wali hai?

Kya Diandra Gautam Gulati ke bachhe ki maa banne wali hai?

Passionate kisses, sneak-out in the bathroom by Diandra and Gautam made this season steamy.

Ali Quli Mirza’s Mujhe Bahar Nikaalo moment after getting a jor ka laafa from Sonali Raut

This season also made head turn for the escapism method tried by Ali Quli Mirza who climbed up the rooftop because *mujhe bahar jaana hai Bigg Boss* after he was slapped by Sonali Raut for passing inappropriate remarks.

Ali Quli Mirza’s Mujhe Bahar Nikaalo moment after getting a jor ka laafa by Sonali Raut

Ali Quli Mirza’s Mujhe Bahar Nikaalo moment after getting a jor ka laafa by Sonali Raut

Bigg Boss Season 10

Chanta, Urine ya Thook yahan sab chalega because it has Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om

Chanta, Urine ya Thook yahan sab chalega because it has Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om

Chanta, Urine ya Thook yahan sab chalega because it has Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om

This season was definitely the cringiest as it saw contestants like Swami Om throwing his urine on others and Jagga spitting on Rohan Mehra.

Bigg Boss Season 11

Jai Ho Shilpa raani coz’ aapke jaisi koi nahi

Jai Ho Shilpa raani coz’ aapke jaisi koi nahi

Everyone thought the motive of bringing enemies Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta aamne saamne was well achieved as the two did whatever they could do in their possibility to irritate each other and made us laugh and sometimes cringe.

Bigg Boss Season 12

Bhaichaara, Happy Club sab gaya bhaad me because of Surbhi Rana

Bhaichaara, Happy Club sab gaya bhaad me because Surbhi Rana



Bhaichaara, Happy Club sab gaya bhaad me because Surbhi Rana



The most boring season till date had only one interesting factor Surbhi Rana who called Romil Chaudhary her bhai and baad me usi ki lagayi. There was another bhai-behen jodi in the house and yes we are talking about Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth but now their relation seems like this song --- Kya hua tera waada.

Bigg Boss 13

The new season leaves us wondering, 'Ab kya hoga re, baba?'

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video