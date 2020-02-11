Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
  Bigg Boss 13 February 11 Live Updates: Rashami, Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaz face fiery questions from Rajat Sharma
After grilling host Salman Khan on Somvaar Ka Vaar, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is all set to interrogate the housemates in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 18:31 IST
Bigg Boss 13 February 11 Latest Updates: After the explosive Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar episode -- wherein India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma threw some 'tedhe' questions to Salman Khan, the 'khatgara' will be set for the housemates. While Sidharth Shukla will be facing some tough questions regarding his aggression, Rashami Desai's relationship with Arhaan Khan will come to the forefront. Asim, Shehnaaz, Mahira, Arti and Paras won't be spared either. This fun-filled and fiery Bigg Boss 13 episode is simply unmissable. 

  • Feb 11, 2020 6:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma to question Sidharth, Asim and Rashami's game plan on Tuesday's episode

    The housemates are the next target of Rajat Sharma -- who will question them in his inimitable 'Aap Ki Adalat' style. In a promo released by the channel, Rajat Sharma is seen grilling Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their behaviour and game plan. Read full story here

  • Feb 11, 2020 6:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma grills Salman Khan for breaking house rules for Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz

    India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma graced Bigg Boss 13 stage and joined host and superstar Salman Khan on Monday's Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. In his iconic Aap Ki Adalat style, Rajat Sharma grilled Salman Khan with some 'tedhe' questions. Read full story here

