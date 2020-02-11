Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Rajat Sharma raises questions on Sidharth Shukla, Asim and Rashami Desai's game plan

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been surprising its fans with a lot of interesting elements and dramatic contestants. Another interesting element was added to the show when India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma joined host and superstar Salman Khan on Monday's Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. The actor was quizzed with a lot of 'tedhe' questions all of which were very smartly answered by him. But this isn't enough as now it will be the turn of the housemates who will be questioned by the ace journalist in his inimitable 'Aap Ki Adalat' style. In a recent promo that has been shared by the channel of the upcoming episode, Rajat Sharma is seen grilling Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their behaviour and game plan.

Sidharth Shukla who is one of the most popular contestants this season will have to provide a reason for his uncontrolled aggression that often results in his uncivil behaviour towards women. In a clip shared by the makers, he is seen being asked about his 'my way or the highway' attitude to which he covers up by calling it a sportsmanship quality. Rajat Sharma further says that he knows that Paras is weak and Shehnaz is a tough competitor and that is the reason why he chose him over her. Not just him even Rashami was asked about her and Sidharth Shukla's relationship which she says that it is 'very personal and couldn't be revealed like this on national television.'

Next in the line was Asim Riaz who was accused of using Sidharth Shukla's friendship for the sake of the show. Not only this, but he will also be called a person who tries to take sympathy for the sake of the game. Watch out the promo here:

All this and much more will unfold on Monday's episode, making it explosive and interesting. DO NOT forget to watch it on Colors TV at 10.30 pm and any time on Voot app.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page