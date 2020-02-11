Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma grills Salman Khan for breaking house rules for Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma grilled Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat style on Bigg Boss 13 stage

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma graced Bigg Boss 13 stage and joined host and superstar Salman Khan on Monday's Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. In his iconic Aap Ki Adalat style, Rajat Sharma grilled Salman Khan with some 'tedha' questions. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta came to Bigg Boss to promote their film. On Salman's request, Ayushmann continued his Bigg Boss 'tradition' and sang his Mere Liye Tum Kaafi song. Salman Khan welcomed Rajat Sharma on Bigg Boss 13 stage with the title of Adalat Ke Badshah. Rajat Sharma will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 tomorrow where he will interrogate the contestant with his tough questions.

Before the contestant, it was Salman Khan's chance to face Rajat Sharma's question in Aap Ki Adalat style. Rajat Sharma questioned Salman, on his emotional involvement with Bigg Boss 13 contestant. He grilled Salman Khan for giving outside information to Rashami and Asim during the show, which is against the house rules. Defending himself Salman said that he knew Rashami before the show and he didn’t want her relationship (with Arhaan) to start on the foundation of lies. Salman added that in Asim's case, he didn’t want Himanshi's relationship with her fiancé to suffer because of anything inside the house, so he asked the two to stay from each other.

Salman was also questioned about his protective side for Shehnaaz. Replying to Rajat Sharma's question Salman said that he asked Shehnaaz to stay from Sidharth because he didn’t want her to feel hurt but when he realized she too is playing a game, he didn’t say anything.

Rajat Sharma also asked Salman Khan about his visit to Bigg Boss 13 house where he cleaned the kitchen and washroom. Rajat Sharma said that he has seen only two people working for Swach Bharat Abhiyan- Narendra Modi and Salman Khan. Salman said that his act didn’t make a change and the contestants made the house dirty again.

Dodging questions on his marriage, Salman said that the channel isn't giving him time for anything and he hasn't thought about marriage yet.

After the interrogation session with Salman, Rajat Sharma gave him a clean chit and wished him luck for many Bigg Boss seasons to come.

When asked about his decision to visit the Bigg Boss house, Rajat Sharma said, "Rules are being broken inside. The housemates are constantly bickering and fighting. And this is dividing people outside -- across the nation and on the social media''. "Salman Khan is no stranger to controversies. In fact, his inputs sometimes create confusion among the housemates so I thought I should not spare him too,'' said Rajat Sharma