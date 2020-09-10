Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSARAKHAN Bidaai fame Ssara Khan tests COVID-19 positive

Television actress Sara Khan, popularly known for her show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram and said that she is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine. Ssara added that doctors have advised her to quarantine at home. "Unfortunately, today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home !! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery," Sara wrote.

Speaking about her diagnosis, she told India Today, "I’ve taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the Covid test, it came in positive. I’m following my doctor’s medical advice religiously, and I’m hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I’d advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested."

Further, she said, "I’m following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. Covid can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus!"

On the work front, Sara rose to fame with her portrayal of Sadhana in the popular television show "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai" in 2007. She then appeared in "Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi" and "Junoon: Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq". The actress was also seen in the fourth season of the reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2010.

-With IANS inputs

