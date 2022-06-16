Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saanand Verma aka Saxena's struggle will make you say 'is this for real?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SAANANDVERMA Saanand Verma plays Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Actor Saanand Verma, who is seen as Anokhe Lal Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, discussed his early struggles and what he had to go through to get to where he is now. Saanand said, "When I arrived in Mumbai to pursue my career, I had nowhere to stay. I remember sleeping in a pharmaceutical company's stinky godown during my career's early days. Since I had a journalism background in Delhi, I got a job at a news publication, and I started working there."

"And later I progressed and became a corporate employee, where I got to see great times and earn a very handsome salary. But then I quit my Rs 50 lakh annual corporate job to become an actor. Right from my childhood, I always wanted to become an actor."

He further shared about the tough times of his life while chasing his dreams: "I used to walk around 50 kilometers a day to give auditions. After resigning from my job, I put all my money into the house and sold my car since I did not have enough money to pay for it. Because I used to make a lot of money in my corporate career, I was used to a luxury lifestyle and public transportation like buses and trains was not my cup of tea."

"Also, affording a cab or a rickshaw for daily travel was not possible. So, I decided to walk. My acting career began with ads, and many people are unaware that I had appeared in more than a dozen television shows before 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'. I was fortunate to bag the role of Anokhe Lal Saxena in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' with the help of my director, Shashank Bali Ji, and from that moment, there was no turning back for me."

"I believed that acting was my true calling. The reason I accepted this character was that it was a very unusual and challenging character. It was very difficult for any actor to pull it off. I am a mad guy in real life also," he added.

The actor who had been part of projects such as 'Mardaani', 'Raid', 'CID', 'F.I.R.' and many more is quite satisfied with the love and response he is getting from the audience.

He concluded by expressing his gratitude: "Our audience is our biggest critics and admirers. An artist merely wants to be loved and appreciated, and I am always grateful to them. It gives you great fulfillment when they begin to recognize and appreciate your character and work."

"I feel amazed when children adore my character and try to imitate it. Their love has made me a household name. I feel blessed to receive so much love and appreciation," he concluded.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.