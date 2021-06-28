Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Rohitashv Gour aka Tiwari ji: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain allows me the opportunity to play varied roles

Rohitashv Gour is not just playing Manmohan Tiwari but also a variety of characters in Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli’s popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'! The actor is content with the kind of variety he is able to explore on the show and feels this is only helping him in nurturing his craft.

"Getting to play a wide variety of roles is a very good thing for an actor. Sometimes I used to wonder why I am not doing films or web shows that allows you to do much more. But then when I get such opportunities that allow me in to explore a varied range of characters and I have the freedom to add my own to my roles then I don’t feel bad anymore. Rather, I feel proud. Thankfully, I don’t have to deal with the monotony of playing one single character for years unlike what happens in a daily soap," he says.



Recently, the actor played the parts of Anthony and Lalila. Sharing the experience, he added, "I loved playing Anthony because he is completely different from Tiwari ji. He accented English is funny and nothing like Tiwari ji’s UP style of speaking. Laila was also an interesting character. Sporting that mustache and delivering those dialogues and gestures was a different experience. His comic timing is also good. I totally enjoyed portraying both these roles."

Rohitashv is satisfied with his journey so far and feels there is much for him to achieve in coming times. He wishes to be a part of web series’ and films. But whatever he does, he won’t stop doing TV.

Coming back to 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' the actor opened up about working with Shubhangi Atre, who is paired opposite him on the show.

"We share good chemistry. She is not just a good actor but her command over the language is excellent. She speaks Bhojpuri so well. I was quite relieved to have her," he said.

"Binaiferr Kohli is a very good producer and I feel at home as I have been part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai since its inception," Gour concluded.

