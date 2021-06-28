Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA AGARWAL/PRIYANK SHARMA Priyank Sharma says everything is great between him & ex Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood: We've handled it maturely

Bigg Boss 11 fame and actor Priyank Sharma has opened up about his equation with her ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood. He said that he is on good terms with Divya and Varun. For the uninitiated, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla developed feelings for each other during Bigg Boss 11, while they were said to be in relationships with Divya and Varun, respectively. The two came close during the reality show and later made it official on Instagram.

Talking about the same, Priyank said that he has sorted everything out with Divya and Varun, and they talk once in a while. We have handled everything maturely. The actor also added that he might have ‘unintentionally’ hurt them.

"Meri dono se baat hoti hai (I speak to Divya and Varun both). People should know that everything is great. Everything is sorted. We have handled it maturely. I believe that past tha. They must have also had their reasons, I respected that always," Priyank told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

"Theek hai, I respect ki kabhi unintentionally ho gaya hoga... because it was unintentional. Nothing was purposely done. Kabhi kabhi lag sakta hai kisiko bhi bura kisi bhi cheez ka. Aisa main bolunga nahi ki main bhi perfect raha honga (People can feel bad about somethings and I am not saying that I have always been perfect)," he added.

Priyank said that everything is good between them, "But I believe that with time, they have also realised that we are not those kind of people also. And I remember talking to both of them. Unfortunately, recently, Divya’s father also passed away. It was very unfortunate. I ended up texting her, we spoke on a very good note. I ended up speaking to Varun also. Everything is good, dono taraf se (from both sides)," he said.

Meanwhile, Divya entered Bigg Boss 11 to break up with Priyank. However, he later claimed that their relationship ended in July 2017, before he entered the house as a contestant. While Varun on the other hand, claimed that his relationship with Benafsha ended because of Priyank.

Priyank and Benafsha’s relationship has always been surrounded by controversies ever since they got together in Bigg Boss. Earlier, Benafsha's mother had also denied that her daughter is involved with Priyank romantically.

