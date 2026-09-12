Bigg Boss 20 first Weekend Ka Vaar promo out now; Salman Khan sets the stage for drama with new task

Bigg Boss 20 is all set for its first Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, September 12, and the promo has already given viewers a glimpse of the drama ahead. The Colors TV reality show premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants and has been grabbing attention with its tasks, arguments and fights.

Celebrities like MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi Touqeer, Aasif Khan, Yung DSA and others have entered the show. Find out what to expect from the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: What to expect?

Host Salman Khan returns to the stage as he interacts with the contestants and introduces a new task, 'Big Boss and Big Loss'. In the 1-minute-12-second promo, contestants are asked to name who they think is the 'Big Boss' and 'Big Loss' of the house. The task is expected to lead to some tense moments among the contestants.

Sharing the promo, JioHotstar wrote, "Bhai ka sawaal, gharwalon ka jawaab! Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par." Watch the promo below:

Salman Khan praises Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20 promo

In another Bigg Boss 20 WKV promo, Salman Khan was seen praising Qazi Touqeer as he says that while there may be many contestants in the Bigg Boss house, there can only be one rockstar, and that is Qazi Touqeer. He praises Qazi for leading from the front throughout the week. The contestants are then seen imitating Qazi's catchphrase, "I'm a Rockstar baby, aau!", leaving Salman and others in splits. Take a look:

Qazi has also been getting attention for his lively presence in the house. His entertaining personality is also winning over Bigg Boss viewers. Recently, the Bigg Boss house got its first captain, with Yung DSA, aka Harsh Machare, taking on the role.

In the latest episode, Qazi Touqeer paid tribute to singer Arijit Singh by singing Tum Hi Ho. His tribute came shortly after Arijit revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he would watch Bigg Boss for the first time in his life for his friend Qazi. His post read, "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar (Our rockstar Qazi is in the house)."

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 streams every day exclusively on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

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Qazi Touqeer gives tribute to Arijit Singh in Bigg Boss 20; Asif Khan-Aman Gandhi clash