Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan praises Qazi Tauqeer, Asif and Aman clash

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 aired on Saturday night. The show’s host interacted with all the contestants for the first time this season, offering his perspective and advice. However, there was much more to the episode than that. Here’s a breakdown of how the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 unfolded.

Young DSA and Kanika Mann get into an argument

The episode kicked off with an argument between captain Young DSA and Kanika Mann. When Kanika closed her eyes for just two minutes, Young reminded her that she was breaking the house rules. Kanika snapped back, telling him that while he was the captain, he should not act like a school monitor or lecture her about the rules. She insisted that she knew them well. This soon turned into an argument between the two.

Asif and Aman’s heated clash

Later, Asif and Aman got into a confrontation while trying to clarify their positions during another dispute. Asif told Aman to go and look at his own face, to which Aman retorted that Asif should not even bring up the topic of faces. What began as a verbal spat soon escalated, with the two taunting each other and using abusive language. The argument nearly turned physical before other housemates intervened and stopped them from fighting.

Salman Khan praises Qazi Tauqeer

The Weekend Ka Vaar segment then began with Salman Khan addressing the housemates and giving them feedback on how they were coming across on camera. Salman particularly praised Qazi Tauqeer, drawing comparisons with Bobby Deol and John Travolta. He pointed out that there was a time when both actors had little or no work, but they continued to fight their way through difficult periods before making successful comebacks.

Salman said Tauqeer was similar in that respect. He noted that the contestant had battled his own struggles, made a comeback and was now shining as an entertainer on the show.

Qazi named Bigg Boss, Aman gets Bigg Loss

Salman then played a game with the housemates, asking them to choose a Bigg Boss and a Bigg Loss based on the rapport they had built over the past week. The majority of the contestants named Qazi Tauqeer as the Bigg Boss, citing his entertaining personality. Meanwhile, most of the housemates chose Aman as the Bigg Loss.

What will happen in the second Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

The second Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air on Sunday. The season’s first eviction could take place during the episode, with Salman Khan returning to interact with the contestants. After some light-hearted fun and banter, one contestant is expected to leave the house. Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Luv Singh and Arshifa Khan are nominated for eviction in the first week.

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