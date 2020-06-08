Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon opens up about her pay cut, delayed salary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAUMYATANDON Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon opens up about pay cut, delayed salary

Due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the shooting of all entertainment sources like Television, movies, web series, etc came to a halt. This laid a direct impact on the well being of various small-screen television actors who were troubled by delayed payments by the producer, salary cuts, and also detention due to lack of money. We saw how two small-time actors Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta committed suicide committed unemployment. There were many who were seen asking for help due to uncleared due from the makers. Adding to the list is the name of actress Saumya Tandon who is seen playing the lead role of Anita Bhabhi in popular daily soap Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. In a recent interview, Saumya opened up about her salary which is being delayed from the side of the makers of the show and how she she has been asked for a pay cut.

Talking about the same in an interview with Pinkvilla, Saumya revealed, "Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed. I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done."

She said that the actors usually work on a 90 days credit period. She believes that the revenue of the work should be cleared by now. Further, she said that she can still sustain amid this lockdown period but there are many others who cannot.

Further, talking about the pay cut she said, "I have already been asked for it and these are not actually things which have been finalised. I am still waiting for my payments to be completely cleared and production house to tell me what is the way ahead. I think they are all swimming in the water. The picture will be clear in the next 10 days."

For the unversed, after the announcement of Lockdown 5.0, various state governments have given relaxations on the shooting of entertainment activities. Recently, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray allowed the shooting in non-containment zones after which many producers geared up with the necessary precautions to be taken while shooting amid COVID-19.

