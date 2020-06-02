Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi shares his feelings on resumption of shoot

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown began, the shooting of various films, TV shows, web series etc got suspended to avoid further spread of the infection. Well now, with the announcement of Lockdown 5.0, various state governments have given relaxations on the shooting of entertainment activities. Recently, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray allowed the shooting in non-containment zones after which many producers geared up with the necessary precautions to be taken while shooting amid COVID-19. Many are happy with this decision including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi but when it comes to Dilip Joshi, he says that he has a very mixed feeling about it. For the unversed, Dilip is seen playing the role of Jethalal Gadha in TMKOC.

Talking to Times of India in an interview, Dilip said, "The lockdown allowed us to take a break for a long time, something that we have not done for years. Initially, we welcomed the break, but we missed the sets a lot. Abhi guidelines toh mili hain, but kitni practical hain we will have to see. It’s a mixed feeling actually. We trust Asit bhai, woh decision sabke barein mein soch kar hi lenge."

He added on and informed that the producer held a Zoom meeting with the cast to inform them about the development. He added, "Asit bhai called us and he took our opinion on the same. Even he was a little confused. At the end of the day, he is answerable for anything that happens on the set. Today’s was a very basic meeting. Abhi aur soch vichaar karenge, detailed planning ke baad hi start hoga. We are positive about it."

Similarly, Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu was excited as well as apprehensive. She said, "Excited obviously because we will get back to doing what we love so much and apprehensive as we don’t know how things are at the ground level. We are yet to receive a confirmation on when exactly we will begin shooting but we’ve been told that we will have to follow stringent protocols to ensure our own as well as others' safety at work."

Talking about TMKOC, it is one of the most loved shows of the small screen and has been enjoying great viewership for over 13 years now.

